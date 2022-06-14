Inter agrees to sell Rodrigo Dourado to Atlético San Luis, from Mexico | International

O Inter agreed to sell Rodrigo Dourado to Atlético San Luis, from Mexico, on Tuesday afternoon. Colorado will receive US$500,000 for the transfer (about R$2.5 million at the current price) and will retain 30% of the player’s rights.

As found out the ge, the negotiation is in the final stage, but the signatures are still missing. The outcome will take place between Wednesday and Thursday. The Mexico window opened on Tuesday, and the midfielder will travel in the coming days to perform for the Mexican club, which is in pre-season.

The shirt 13 had a link with Inter until December of this year. He could sign a pre-contract in July and leave for free. The deal is considered good for the club and for the player, who suffered from rejection by the Colorado fans.

Rodrigo Dourado Inter midfielder — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

O ge had reported San Luis’ interest in the Colorado midfielder earlier this month. The first offer was rejected. The Mexicans returned to the charge, raised the proposal and concluded the transaction with the gaucho club.

Rodrigo Dourado’s last game for Inter was last Saturday against Flamengo, a 3-1 victory in Beira-Rio.

The midfielder made his debut for Inter’s professional team in 2012. In total, he played 307 games with the colorada shirt, with 20 goals scored. He won gaucho titles, in addition to the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

