Inter lineup: with knee sprain, Wanderson becomes doubtful against Goiás | International

Author of two goals against Flamengo, Wanderson is the main doubt at Inter for the confrontation against Goiás, next Wednesday. The shirt number 11 suffered sprains in his right knee and ankle in the confrontation against Rubro-Negro and only ran this Monday morning, in the re-presentation of the squad.

Wanderson needed to be substituted in the second half of Saturday’s match. The injury is not considered serious and the striker himself reported that the pain has subsided, but it is still under evaluation by the medical department.

The situation turns on the alert because Wanderson is one of the exponents of the team. The number 11 scored two goals in the 3-1 victory over Flamengo and became the top scorer in the season, with five. In addition, Mano will no longer have Carlos de Pena and Taison, suspended.

In the morning of this Monday, the holders were submitted to physical exercises. In addition to the forward, Bustos, Vitão, Mercado, Gabriel, Carlos de Pena, Alan Patrick and David also ran on the pitch. Renê and Rodrigo Dourado worked at the gym.

Edenilson, who served a suspension against Flamengo, participated normally in the movement and should return to the team. Estevão and Gustavo Maia acted as wildcards.

The likely Inter have: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Rodrigo Dourado, Edenilson and Alan Patrick; David and Wanderson (Pedro Henrique).

The Colorado group still holds a training session in Porto Alegre this Tuesday, before the trip to Goiânia. The confrontation with Goiás will be played on Wednesday, at 20:30, in Serrinha, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. Inter are fourth in the table with 18 points.

