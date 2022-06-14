Inter makes new offer for Bruno Méndez and Corinthians will respond tomorrow

Internacional sent today (13) a new offer to buy the rights to defender Uruguayan Bruno Mendez. According to the UOL EsporteCorinthians will analyze the proposal from Rio Grande do Sul and will respond tomorrow (14).

The Porto Alegre club’s desire is to finalize an agreement to purchase the player’s rights by the end of the week. Thus, you can count on him in the game on Sunday (19), against Botafogo.

Until the operation is defined, the gauchos will not select the athlete in the Brasileirão so that he does not participate in the seventh match, which would make his use by any other team in the tournament unfeasible.

According to the report, Corinthians received the offer from Internacional, but has not yet had time to discuss the negotiation conditions. Therefore, it will answer whether or not to accept the terms of sale tomorrow.

Bruno Méndez did not participate in Inter’s game against Flamengo, last Saturday, but was with the group in the changing rooms of Beira-Rio. The player is fully integrated into Colorado and has already expressed the desire to remain in Porto Alegre.

In the last week, Inter and Corinthians approached a value that pleases both sides to close the deal. After a lower-than-expected initial offer, according to the UOL EsporteInternacional raised the value of the onslaught to try to persuade Timão.

At 22 years old, Bruno Méndez has played 21 games and scored two goals this season. In all, he was on the field in 48 matches for the Rio Grande do Sul club.