iPhone 14 promises better selfies even in low light; understand how

New rumors for iPhone 14 selfies: the front camera of the new smartphone, to be launched later this year by Apple, should receive technical touches and reach the market more powerful, taking better photos even in low light environments.

The information is in a publication by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for anticipating big holes on the market – and which usually materialize.

The iPhone 14 selfie camera will have a larger aperture compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, which currently has an f/2.2 aperture. In photography, the lower this number, the greater the ability of the lens to open its diaphragm, allowing more light to enter and generating sharper images.

Although the aperture numbers have not been revealed, in practice this means that it will be possible to capture moments in better photos despite low light conditions.

Autofocus and color correction

Another change will be the inclusion of autofocus (AF), compared to the previous ones, with fixed focus (FF). With this, selfies and video recordings will allow immediate adjustments as the smartphone user moves.

In addition, the camera will have a six-layer plastic lens (6P) on the sensor, instead of five (5P), as in previous models. The extra layer of polymer serves to correct chromatic aberrations — the differences between colors in the real image and in the photograph.

But not only that. Previous reports indicated that the “Pro” models of the iPhone 14 will be more powerful, with a 48″ main rear camera module. megapixels. according to site mashableit is still unclear whether this will also apply to the selfie camera.

The front camera will also have a different look, with a pill-shaped cutout rather than the previous iPhone’s shape at the top of the screen.

Changes since 2019

The last major upgrade to the iPhone’s front camera came in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro launched with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. At the time, its predecessor had 7 megapixels. Since then, the specifications of this part of the smartphone have hardly received any significant changes.

In the report, there are no details on the expected megapixel numbers for the front camera of the iPhone 14.