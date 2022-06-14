“It’s much bigger,” says director of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

After “black adam” hits the big screen in October, the A.D there’s still one more theatrical release this year! under the direction of David F. Sandbergwhich commanded the first, the sequence “Shazam! Gods Fury” is scheduled to debut around the world in December. In a recent interaction with his fans on Twitter, the director spoke about the new feature: “It’s much bigger“.

It’s a MUCH bigger movie than the first one. There’s so much stuff that I can’t wait for people to see. I hope they put a lot of it in the trailer. I don’t even care about spoilers, I’m just eager to show off our creatures, action, etc. 🙂 https://t.co/MT1GKperUJ —David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 13, 2022

Still without an official synopsis released, “Shazam! Gods Fury” count with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Faithe C. Herman, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren in the cast. The premiere is scheduled for December 15th in Brazilian cinemas.

Will it be? Rachel Zegler May Have Confirmed Rumor About “Shazam 2”

In December of last year, we spoke here at POPline Portal about the rumor that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would appear in “Shazam! Gods Fury“, gives A.D. Now, thanks to a statement from the actress Rachel Zegler, which was just speculation seems to have been confirmed! While talking about filming the live action in “snow White” for Empire magazine, Rachel Said it wasn’t the first time he’d been with galwho plays the Evil Queen.

“I won’t say much, but [a filmagem de Branca de Neve] it wasn’t the first time we met“, said Rachel Zegler.

Nonetheless, “snow White” was recorded after filming “Shazam! Gods Fury” are completed, and Rachel is part of the cast of the two feature films! Even though the actress’s statement leaves room for other interpretations, it leads us to believe that Gal Gadot was indeed on the set of the new movie about Earth’s Mightiest Mortal.

whereas the powers of Shazam come from six Greek gods, and the Amazon princess is the daughter of Zeus, we can say that the characters have some kind of connection! Maybe this meeting will be a hook for the already announced “wonder woman 3“, currently in pre-production? Theories are endless, but only time will tell which ones are real and which aren’t.