“It’s not in the comic book”; Will Dantas surprises and praises the Palmeiras midfielder

The businessman also evaluated that the midfield of Palmeiras is better than that of the Brazilian team

Palmeiras made another victim in the Brasileirão. Last Sunday night (12), Verdão broke another taboo in front of Coritiba. Without winning at Couto Pereira stadium for over 25 years, Alviverde beat Campeoníssimo 2-0 with goals from Dudu and Rony, reached 22 points and resumed the leadership of the national tournament.

Seeking to remain at the top, Alviverde will return to the field next Thursday (16), to face Atlético Goianiense, at Allianz Parque, in a game that will be valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. The match should have the return of defender Gustavo Gómez, who has already returned to Brazil after defending the Paraguayan team against South Korea on the FIFA date. The athlete missed coach Abel Ferreira’s team against Atlético Mineiro, Botafogo and Coritiba.

In addition to the defender who is considered the best in the position in South America, another player has drawn attention this season: Zé Rafael. The midfielder has been decisive this season and, if he was already one of the best in the position, now the number 8 has been evolving when he is forced to go forward. The professional has not only scored goals in games, but has also been setting up plays that end in goals. Who tore praise for the Palmeiras was the agent of striker Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians Will Dantas.

On his Instagram, the agent posted: “What Zé Rafael is playing is not in the Gibi. Am I the only one who thinks that Palmeiras’ midfield with Danilo, Zé Rafael, and Veiga is better than the Brazilian team’s?”, questioned Will Dantas, one of the most renowned entrepreneurs in Brazilian football.