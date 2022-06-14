Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to see Alex’s vulnerability and past in new season of ‘The Morning Show’

What to expect from the third season of “The Morning Show”? In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston revealed what she wants for her character, Alex Levy, in the upcoming episodes.

“I think it’s time for Alex to find some love and passion,” said the actress and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series. “She could let go of control, dive into vulnerability and open her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever done before.”

For her, Alex is also in need of a good friend: “We need her to go out and have a ‘girls night’, a messy night! I want to see her going to the supermarket, going around the world and coming out of her ivory tower a little bit.”

While avoiding going into the details of the season’s plot, which should have a focus like seasons 1 and 2 had, with the #MeToo movement and Covid-19, Aniston added that she would like to know her character’s backstory.

“What are her parents like? What they did? What was her life like 20 years ago? How does one become that motivated person who wants to be relevant at all costs? I would like to see some of that history”, reflected Alex’s interpreter.

“The Morning Show” was officially renewed in January of this year, with both Aniston and Reese Witherspoon guaranteed to return. The third season, however, does not yet have a premiere date.

