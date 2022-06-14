Jessica Alba joins Yahoo’s Board of Directors

In addition to being an excellent actress, Jessica Alba has also conquered the planet with her company that aims at consumer well-being, Honest Company. Bearing the fruits of her work, she has been nominated to sit at Yahoo’s board of directors in an unprecedented move that aims to bring people involved in technology, media, finance, entertainment, sports and private equity.

The idea is simple: count on the support of these professionals to help the company in this era of growth and transformation. Also joining the professional are Katie Stanton, who worked in several operations at Twitter and Google; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Maverick basketball team; Fouad ElNaggar, CEO of Array and Sapho, as well as several other industry greats.

Jessica Alba’s Career Outside of Theaters

While we don’t see Jessica Alba as often, the actress hasn’t given up on her career or acting. She is currently the star of the show Spectrum LA Finest and is also focusing on the entrepreneurial path, where she has now conquered Yahoo. In other words, the world is the limit for her.

