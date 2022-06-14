Jô denies paternity of his lover’s son, Maiára Quiderolly

After the LeoDias column exclusively reported this Tuesday (14/6), that the football player Jô got his lover pregnant, the digital influencer Maiára Quiderolly, the ex-Corinthians expressed that he did not recognize this paternity.
The column also got in touch with Maiára, who neither confirmed nor denied that the father of the child he is expecting belongs to the attacker. With more than 66,000 followers on Instagram, the influencer has shared her pregnancy routine on social media.
The life of striker Jô undergoes another major turnaround after he was spotted at a pagode event last Tuesday (7/6) while his then team, Corinthians, lost a match for the Brazilian Championship. Jô ended up terminating his contract with the club, however, that was not all that changed in his life.
Party, disappearance and end
At the end of 2021, after the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, Jô disappeared for three days while enjoying, leaving his wife worried. After the disappearance, the attacker reappeared and said, at the time, he was sorry. Furthermore, the player also indicated that he would be single.
“I, Jô, made a mistake with my family once again! I let down the woman who always helped me up at the worst times of my life. That’s why I ask that you don’t attack her, but me who I’m a sucker for letting myself go (…) I’m going to follow my life in my own way, only now alone”, said the attacker in a note later deleted from social networks.
