Jô says he is outraged by news about his alleged lover’s pregnancy

Striker Jô, ex-Corinthians, said in a note that he is outraged by the news published today by Leo Dias’ column, from the Metrópoles website. According to the publication, the attacker got his alleged lover, influencer Maiára Quiderolly, pregnant.

“I’m outraged! There’s no point in that. These people are trying to take advantage of the situation that happened last week to promote themselves. There’s no basis in truth in what’s being broadcast”, said Jô, in a statement sent by the athlete’s advice. to UOL Esporte.

Hours later, the digital influencer, who announced that she is pregnant last week, made a post on Instagram denying the rumor of involvement with the player. In Stories, she called the rumor an “absurd lie” and said she would give more explanations later because she was “feeling sick” with the repercussions.

Influencer Maiara Quiderolly, named as Jô’s alleged lover, spoke out about the rumor of involvement with the player Image: Playback/Instagram

“Guys, this is all an absurd lie! Later I’ll clarify everything for you. I’m feeling sick with all this happening, so I can’t talk now”, he wrote.

Also last week, the striker terminated his contract with Corinthians after being filmed playing pagode in a bar in São Paulo. On the same day that Jô was recorded, the alvinegro club faced Cuiabá for the Brazilian Championship and ended up defeated by 1 to 0.

The striker still missed the team’s training the next day. Jô was in the final stage of recovery from the trauma to his left leg, suffered on May 26, against Always Ready,

The report tried to contact the player’s alleged lover and is awaiting a return.