Jô speaks about the pregnancy of influencer Maiára Quiderolly

Former Corinthians striker, Jô spoke about the news given exclusively by this column that digital influencer Maiára Quiderolly is expecting his child. The player said he was outraged.

“I am outraged! That doesn’t make any sense. These people are trying to take advantage of the situation that happened last week to promote themselves. There is no basis for truth in what is being broadcast,” said Jô in a statement.

Maiára Quiderolly has shared her routine during her pregnancy on social media. In fact, she already knows the sex of the baby she is expecting and has also chosen the name of the child. On her Instagram profile, the influencer already introduces herself as “João Gabriel’s mom”.

Jô, on the other hand, is going through a troubled phase in her life. A few days ago, he was spotted at a pagode event while his then team, Corinthians, lost a match in the Brazilian Championship. The player’s contract with the club was terminated.

by Daniel Neblina

