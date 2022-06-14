Juventude vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

O Youth tries to end a sequence of two negative results. Last Wednesday, the team lost 3-1 to Athletico at Jaconi, and on Saturday was defeated by Corinthians 2-0 in São Paulo. With that, the team plummeted to the penultimate place, with 10 points in 11 games, and sees the pressure increase at the beginning of the championship.

Despite playing good matches, Santos is on a streak of six winless games. There were four draws and two defeats, which kept Santos away from the G-4. Currently, Peixe has 14 points in 11 rounds. In addition, Peixe is still looking to win the first victory away from Vila Belmiro. In five games there were three draws and two defeats.

Youth – coach: Eduardo Baptista

For the match against Santos, coach Eduardo Baptista will have two confirmed casualties. The steering wheel Jean, suspended, and the goalkeeper Felipe Alves, with a muscle injury, are out. Without being able to count on the defensive midfielder, the coach must opt ​​for a player with a more offensive nature. Names quoted, so far, are right-back Paulo Henrique and midfielder Óscar Ruiz. In attack, the tendency is for Vitor Gabriel and Isidro Pitta to maintain.

hanging: Vitor Mendes (defender).

Embezzlement: Jean Irmer (suspended) and Felipe Alves (muscle injury).

Likely Escalation: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Jadson, Yuri Lima, Chico and Paulo Henrique (Oscar Ruiz); Vitor Gabriel (Capixaba) and Isidro Pitta.

Santos – coach: Fabian Bustos

For the match against Juventude, coach Fabián Bustos will not be able to count on the two full-backs. Madson is injured, while Lucas Pires will be suspended. On the other hand, the Argentine will count on the return of Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo. The tendency is for the Ecuadorian to start the match and the Santos top scorer to remain as an option on the bench.

hanging: João Paulo, Auro, Vinícius Zanocelo and Jhojan Julio.

Embezzlement: Kaiky (spared), Madson (left thigh injury), Lucas Pires (suspended) and Léo Baptistão (left thigh injury).

Likely Escalation: John Paul; Auro, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sandry; Rwan Seco (Lucas Braga), Bryan Angulo (Marcos Leonardo) and Jhojan Julio.

