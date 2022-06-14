Kavak lays off another 150 people in São Paulo; total affected reaches 300 – Link

After laying off employees in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Kavak, which buys and sells used cars, resumed a new round of layoffs this week. According to the Estadãoat least more 150 layoffs were carried out in the São Paulo operation of the Mexican startup – in total, about 300 people have already been fired. When contacted, Kavak declined to comment.

According to former employees interviewed by the report, mechanics, process monitors and drivers were hit in the cuts – it is a movement that repeats the process of last week. In the last mass cut, sectors such as mechanics, inspection, detailing, content, operations and purchasing had employees affected.

Kavak has operations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte

According to those fired, the cuts would be motivated by the reduction of the company’s shift. Since January, Kavak has operated 24 hours a day, dividing its employees into four shifts. In June, it resumed operating only during the day, during administrative hours, which ends two shifts in the operation. Still, the company’s justification, according to the sources, was that there was no demand for employees for the current job at the startup.

The largest startup in Latin America, the Mexican Kavak is a “unicorn” (startup valued at more than US$ 1 billion) with operations in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Brazilian operation is headed by the São Paulo headquarters, where, in addition to the sales units, it houses logistics and marketing operations offices.

Sao Paulo

In São Paulo, where Kavak began operations in July 2021, more layoffs have been taking place since March. About 50 employees had already been laid off since the beginning of the year.

Kavak arrived in Brazil with plans to invest R$ 2.5 billion in the country. At the time, the startup started activities with 2,500 vehicles with up to 10 years of use in stock, 6 stores in São Paulo and 500 employees. Two weeks later, the company announced a technology center, with a plan to hire 300 Brazilian developers.

In recent months, the investment has also been in marketing: the startup has become a sponsor of the Brazilian football team and has been making advertising inserts on open television channels, usually during prime time.

In early June, Kavak opened operations in Belo Horizonte, after reducing operations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

global crisis scenario

Founded in 2016 in Mexico, Kavak was the country’s first unicorn, reaching the milestone of US$ 1 billion in valuation in September 2020. A year later, it had a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion, after raising a round of US$ 700 million with international investment funds. The figure makes it the largest privately held startup in Latin America. In addition to Brazil and Mexico, the startup has operations in Argentina.

Kavak’s business consists of simplifying the purchase and sale of used and used cars through a digital platform. With its own workshop, the company rebuilds the car, offers financing and makes the sale through its own website. The startup offers two years of warranty and maintenance for each vehicle.

The sale of used cars in Brazil shrank in the comparison of 2022 with 2021, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). Between May of this year and the same period last year, the sale of this type of vehicle shrank by almost 13% — in the accumulated five months of each year, the percentage was 21%. No wonder, Kavak had been demanding from employees a greater focus on the vehicle sales sector, reducing the purchase of cars, sources told Estadão.

Kavak’s business also faces another scenario: global crisis in the startup sector. With inflationary pressure squeezing consumers, the rise in interest rates promoted by central banks scares away investors and forces investment funds to reduce investments in technology companies in the coming months. The consequence of this is that startups must seek to increase revenue margins to continue expanding or even slow down, making cuts.

Kavak isn’t the only company making cuts in an industry traditionally known for hiring hundreds of people every month. In Brazil alone, the unicorns Mercado Bitcoin, Vtex, Olist, QuintoAndar, Loft and Facily also made layoffs — on average, companies have reduced between 5% and 7% of employees.