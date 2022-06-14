Keno asks for patience with Turco at Atlético-MG and indicates who can remove pressure from the team | athletic-mg

Despite the pressure on Atlético-MG’s coach, the atmosphere in Cidade do Galo is supportive of Turco Mohamed. In a press conference this Tuesday, Keno spoke of the cast’s trusting relationship with the coach, asked for patience and shared responsibility for the negative results.

For the Galo striker, the fans must be patient with Mohamed because the coach is still adapting to Brazilian football. Keno even said who can take the pressure off the team. According to him, only players on the field can change the current moment.

“He’s not the only one responsible. So are we, because he gives the work and we have to do our best too. From the goalkeeper to the striker.”

– Only we can take this pressure off ourselves. The coach gave us all the confidence. We also trust him. He arrived this year, it’s the first team he works in Brazil. So you have to be patient with him, and he with us. And I see everyone massacring him. We also have to be responsible, enter the field and give our best.

The pressure on Mohamed intensified after the 1-1 draw with Santos, at Mineirão, last Saturday. This Monday, Atlético’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, said that he is not thinking about changing coaches at this time.

This Wednesday, Atlético-MG will go to Castelão to face Ceará, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a match that could make Mohamed’s situation even more unstable. Only three points separate Galo, who is in sixth place, from Vozão, who is in 13th. For Keno, the match is being viewed as a championship final.

– It’s past time to win. It’s a final against Ceará, then there are two important games at home, against Flamengo, a team that is also going through a difficult time. But we know that in this game (against Ceará), if we get a win, it’s another face for our team. So, I’m sure we’re going to be very focused to bring this victory,” he says.