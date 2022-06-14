Lady Gaga could be Harley Quinn in the sequel to “Joker”

Last week, the screenwriter and director of the 2019 film, Todd Phillips, shared a screenshot of the sequel’s script cover on social media – it’s called “Joker: Folie à Deux” – and added a photograph of Phoenix reading the document. Phillips shared the writing with his co-author of “joker“, Scott Silver.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will be a musical, the ideal “stage” for Gaga. “folie à deux” is a rare medical condition in which two or more people share a psychotic disorder. Quinn and Joker are lovers in comics and in recent years Margot Robbie has played the character in the movies.”Suicide Squad” and not spin off “Birds Of Prey“.

“joker” grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and received 11 Oscar nominations, winning two: best lead actor and best score for Hildur Guonadottir. Phoenix is ​​in talks to return as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.

His last film role was in Mike Mills’ family drama, “C’mon C’mon“. Will soon star in Ari Aster’s horror comedy, “Disappointment Blvd“. This year is still expected the launch – by A24 – of “kitbag“, a film by Ridley Scott and Apple TV+, in which the actor will play Napoleon Bonaparte.

Gaga, who made her apotheotic entrance into Hollywood alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born“, was one of the protagonists of “House Of Gucci“, a film also signed by Scott.