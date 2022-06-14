Lady Gaga in “Joker 2”? Rumors suggest that the film will be a musical

The singer and actress Lady Gaga is being scouted to join the cast of “Joker: Folie à deux”, announced sequel to “Joker” (2019), as the romantic partner of the protagonist, played by Joaquin Phoenix. According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, internal sources for the new production also say that the sequel will be a musical.

The director and screenwriter Todd Phillips shared on Wednesday, 8, an image of the cover of the script and of Joaquin Phoenix, announced the sequel. Details are not yet confirmed, but rumors point to the participation of Harley Quinn character in the plot, which must be lived by Gaga.

The title “folie à deux” refers to a medical term that defines a situation in which the same mental health issue affects two or more people, in what was seen as a mention of the Joker’s companion in the DC Comics universe.

In the villain’s story, he is cared for by psychiatrist Harleen Frances Quinzel at Arkham Asylum. There, the two fall in love and she becomes Harley Quinn, the character’s partner in crime and life. Despite the recent films in which Harley Quinn was played by actress Margot Robbie, her presence in the sequel to “Joker” takes place in another DC universe.

The information that the plot should be musical is, so far, a rumor, but it draws attention because Phillips was one of the producers of the feature. “A Star Is Born” (2018), musical that marked the debut of Gaga as the protagonist of a feature film.

