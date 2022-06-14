Lady Gaga negotiates participation in musical sequel to the film Rolling Stone

Possible role of Lady Gaga in Joker 2 is kept secret, but newspaper points to beloved character of the public

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 6/14/2022 at 9:09 am

Lady Gaga is one of the names quoted to star in the sequel joker(2019). The acclaimed DC film is in a separate universe from other DC productions, and the singer can live Harley Quinn according to the site’s sources The Hollywood Reporter.

In the DCEU, the role is that of Margot Robbiewho played a character in the films of Suicide squadand had Jared Leto as a duo in the role of the archenemy of Batman. As the publisher’s films follow different timelines, several characters are played by different actors simultaneously.

This wouldn’t be the film’s only surprise. The director, Todd Phillipsis working on the script in the form of a musical, something not explored by Marvel or A.D in the hero genre in recent decades.

In addition, another factor points to the participation of Gaga in joker 2. Philipsalso responsible for the script alongside Scott Silverproduced A Star is Born(2018) – with the actress in the lead role.

Director confirms Joker 2

Director Todd Phillips confirmed last Tuesday, 7, that the film released in 2019 will get a sequel — and even revealed the name of the sequel: Joker: Folie à Deux (Joker: Madness for twoin free translation).

The news was announced in a post on the filmmaker’s Instagram. In it, we see the interpreter of the joker,Joaquin Phoenixreading the script Joker: Folie à Deuxwritten by Phillips and Scott Silver.