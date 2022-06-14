Lady Gaga or Margot Robbie? Who is the best actress for the role of Harley Quinn?

After news that Lady Gaga is in negotiations to interpret the harlequinfamous companion of jokerin the villain’s second film, alongside Joaquin Phoenix at Warner Bros, many fans went up to the name of Margot Robbie on the social networks.

Even with Lady Gaga’s announcement exciting those who accompany the singer in the various ramifications of her career, the name of Margot Robbie is cited as a standout actress for playing the role of Harley Quinn, from the movie sequel to Suicide squad until your stardom in Birds of prey.

Will Lady Gaga be Harley Quinn in Joker 2?

Following The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive post, preparations for Joker 2, officially called “Joker: Folie à deux“, begins initial negotiations with the singer Lady Gaga, who is already building a career in the world of acting, mainly with Gucci House and A Star is Born.

According to the site, sources claim the sequel will be a musical, and it’s not yet certain that the actor Joaquin Phoenixwhich won Oscars after the work, participate in the movie Joker 2.

Who is Harley Quinn or Harley Quinn?

In the comics, the harlequin is a comic book character, who lived as the psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution, called Harleen Quinzelbut ends up having his destiny changed when he meets his patient, the Joker, who falls in love and follows a life permeated by crimes.

The character is recognized for having an unstable temper, just like the Joker, but is also a great strategist.



Harley Quinn. – Reproduction.



One of the character’s first appearances in comics was in Batman: The Animated Seriesbut gained more prominence in The Batman Adventures: Mad Love, check out the comic:

JOKER POLL 2: Lady Gaga or Margot Robbie?



