Learn How to Get Dakota Johnson’s “Liquid Hair” – Vogue

+



Dakota Johnson (Photo: Getty Images)

In the beauty world, look staples include a nude lipstick that enhances skin, a mascara that provides a natural yet defined vibe, and shiny, healthy hair. Dakota Johnson checked almost all of these boxes when she was recently spotted on the streets of New York.

Wearing a classic black suit combination, Johnson’s latest look also incorporated a new hair trend. Liquid hair is a term that describes shiny, reflective strands that – contrary to the name – don’t feel wet, but soft and silky to the touch. Famous for her carefree aesthetic, not to mention her excellent bangs, Dakota’s high-shine locks looked healthy and glamorous.

know more

Dakota Johnson in New York (Photo: GC Images)

So, how to get liquid hair like the actress? Healthy strands start with a healthy scalp, so try to incorporate formulas specifically designed to nourish and protect that region of the body.

After washing with a good shampoo and conditioner, spray some anti-frizz spray all over your hair to protect against moisture, smooth out frizz and increase shine. It is important that it also protect against heat sources to preserve the health of the locks. Then dry and finish with a light oil on the lengths and ends to hydrate and finally get the full mirrored glow like in Dakota’s look.