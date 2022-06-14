Learn how to manage cell phone memory so it doesn’t get stuck | Technology

The proper functioning of your cell phone depends on how much memory you have available on your device.

So that you don’t have a hard time when you need your phone the most, there are a number of tips to follow to ensure storage space.

Here’s what to do when your cell phone falls into the toilet or other watery places

Find out what steps you need to take to save your cell phone battery

Constant attention to your cell phone memory will save you from the unpleasant situation of not being able to use your device to record the most important moments.

2 of 5 Configure WhatsApp so that the app doesn’t automatically make copies of everything it receives. — Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters Configure WhatsApp so that the application does not automatically copy everything it receives. — Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

WhatsApp is one of the biggest enemies of cell phone memory. The daily exchange of material through the application causes many media files to be stored for a long time – so much so that they often end up forgotten.

These are photos, videos, GIFs, documents, audio files and other content that silently “steals” storage space, without the user noticing.

Luckily, one of the most efficient measures to avoid this problem is quite easy and quick.

“The user must configure WhatsApp to prevent the application from making an automatic copy of everything they receive. That way, the memory is not overloaded”, explains engineer and senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Guilherme You sustain.

On Android devices, the user must go to the “Settings” menu and then enter “Data Usage”. Soon after, disable the “Auto-Download” checkbox.

The operating system allows you to choose which type of media you do not want to download automatically: photos, audios, videos and documents.

Once the procedure is done, the user will see a blurred image in place of the media file.

On iOS devices, the user must go to the “Settings” button in the lower right corner of the app, then “Storage and data”.

There, you can enable the download of the type of media you deem necessary: ​​videos, documents, audio or photos. In each one, you can choose whether to download in “Wi-Fi”, “Wi-Fi & Cellular Data” or “Never”.

Experts recommend choosing “Never” to avoid low memory issues.

unnecessary apps

3 out of 5 About apps, the situation is simple. Do not use? erase. — Photo: Pixabay About apps, the situation is simple. Do not use? erase. — Photo: Pixabay

“Apps that take up space and are not used should be removed. Apps take up a lot of memory space – so it’s not recommended to keep them if you don’t use them often,” says Susteras.

On both Android and iOS, applications can be removed directly by clicking and holding the icon on the screen.

It is also possible to go to the “Storage” – or “Settings” – area of ​​the device, to see which apps take up the most space and which are used regularly.. From there, it becomes easier to delete applications that are not used.

One way to keep apps on your phone is to purchase the “lite” version – lighter alternatives to apps that consume less memory space.

To find them, just go to your operating system’s app store, type in the name of the app you want, and enter the word “lite” or “go” next to it.

4 of 5 Uploading content to the cloud is a good way to preserve your phone’s memory. — Photo: Reproduction / EPTV Uploading content to the cloud is a good way to preserve your phone’s memory. — Photo: Reproduction / EPTV

Photos, videos, audio files or documents also take up a lot of space in cellphone memory. To preserve it, the specialist recommends not keeping them on the devices.

“It is better if they are sent to the cloud. This reduces the space occupied in memory”, argues Susteras.

He also draws attention to what he calls unnecessary files.

“It’s common for people to save screenshots or photos of receipts. Most of the time, it’s content that can be deleted. But if you really want to keep them, better send them to the cloud, too.”

5 of 5 The user must pay attention to the “Storage” – or “Adjustments” – of the cell phone. — Photo: Reproduction The user must pay attention to the “Storage” – or “Settings” – of the cell phone. — Photo: Reproduction

In general, to avoid problems with the device’s memory, the user should pay attention to the cell’s storage capacity. It is there where he can find out how much space he still has.

To check the storage, it is necessary to go to the “Settings” or “Settings” menu of the device and check how much memory has already been used.