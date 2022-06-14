Learn how to photograph the strawberry supermoon with your phone – Gerais

The strawberry supermoon gets its name from the specific atmospheric conditions at this time of year. (photo: Clovelino Maia/EM/DA Press)

This Tuesday night (14/6) will be graced with the phenomenon of the strawberry supermoon. According to experts, the satellite will be 11% bigger and 20% brighter than normal. Therefore, many people would like to register the image with a cell phone.

So, the report State of Mines talked to photographer Leandro Couri to better understand how to take pictures in the best possible way.

Couri initially clarified why cell phone photos of the moon didn’t look good.

“The moon, compared to night, has a very large light discrepancy. You can only take a picture with a photometer. And when we (the photographer) manage to make a photo of the moon, it is not made naturally. We use a technique called double exposure, in which we photograph the setting where the moon is, and we photograph the moon separately. Then we put together (the images)”, he explains.

However, he points out: “cell phones don’t have this meter, so the photo comes out blown”.

But d to do?

For everything there is “a way”. Couri explains that to obtain the best possible result in a photo, not only of the moon, but also of any space phenomenon, such as meteor showers and shooting stars, good lighting control is essential.

In cell phones, which do not have a photometer, this part is called exposure, the light and brightness control that a camera reads.

“Reduce the exposure and keep your hand steady, if possible, with support for the device. When the cell phone camera is pointed at the moon, a lot of light will come in, and a lot to process. Another tip would be to take the photo in an open plan, with the moon at the top and the scenery below. It can look prettier and more natural than zooming in. It will be much more difficult to control the exposure at maximum zoom”, he says.

The photographer argues that to take a picture of any celestial event requires a lot of exposure control. The light changes constantly during the day, so, with the professional camera and the photometer, techniques that seek to overexpose or underexpose the light must be used. Generally, to maintain stability, photographers often use a monop for support.

how to edit

The photographer says that it is better to invest in a good click and not worry so much about editing. “Solve it at the click of a button. You can make small touches to the good image, and it will look very good. But if the photo doesn’t look good, with the edit it will be ‘more or less’ and it will be clear that it was manipulated”, he argues.

He also emphasizes that a manipulation software will work as a “plus, one more information to rescue in the image”.

And recommends Adobe Photoshop Lightroom editing software. “for professional use, there is also an app for smartphones”, concludes the photographer.



*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Prata