Lenovo Ideapad 3 notebook with Ryzen 5 on offer – All in Technology

If you are looking for a good notebook for less than R$ 3 thousand, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with AMD chip is a great choice. After all, it brings advanced hardware for the category, large screen with high resolution and expandable RAM memory. And today, you have a special discount at Magalu, coming out at R$ 2699 in cash or R$ 2999 up to 10 x on the card!

Talking about its features, ideaPad 3 works with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core chip up to 4.0 GHz. As a result, it delivers good fluidity in everyday tasks and more performance than the Intel Core i5u or i7u. There’s also a dedicated Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics card, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for incredible performance.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its screen with few edges and large size of 15.6 inches. With Full HD resolution and an anti-glare screen treatment, it promises an excellent user experience even after several hours of use. In addition, it includes an integrated webcam with HD resolution (720P) and a battery that delivers several hours of use.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core up to 4.0 GHz Video card RX Vega 7 RAM memory 8GB (Expandable) Storage 256GB SSD Yea Screen 15.6″ Full HD LED Drums 2 cells 38 Wh Weight 1.7 KG System Linux Keyboard Brazilian pattern Sound Dolby Audio certified speakers

On special sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook with AMD chip is an excellent value for its price range:

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━