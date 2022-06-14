Lenovo Ideapad 3 notebook with Ryzen 5 on offer – All in Technology

If you are looking for a good notebook for less than R$ 3 thousand, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with AMD chip is a great choice. After all, it brings advanced hardware for the category, large screen with high resolution and expandable RAM memory. And today, you have a special discount at Magalu, coming out at R$ 2699 in cash or R$ 2999 up to 10 x on the card!
Talking about its features, ideaPad 3 works with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core chip up to 4.0 GHz. As a result, it delivers good fluidity in everyday tasks and more performance than the Intel Core i5u or i7u. There’s also a dedicated Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics card, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for incredible performance.
Another highlight of this model is its screen with few edges and large size of 15.6 inches. With Full HD resolution and an anti-glare screen treatment, it promises an excellent user experience even after several hours of use. In addition, it includes an integrated webcam with HD resolution (720P) and a battery that delivers several hours of use.
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa-core up to 4.0 GHz
|Video card
|RX Vega 7
|RAM memory
|8GB (Expandable)
|Storage
|256GB
|SSD
|Yea
|Screen
|15.6″ Full HD LED
|Drums
|2 cells 38 Wh
|Weight
|1.7 KG
|System
|Linux
|Keyboard
|Brazilian pattern
|Sound
|Dolby Audio certified speakers
On special sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook with AMD chip is an excellent value for its price range:
