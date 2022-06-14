Lewandowski decides on attack with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé at PSG | International

Reproduction / Instagram Lewandowski is leaving Bayern Munich

remains firm in his desire for the future of his career: the Pole wants to play for Barcelona.

although the PSG

reactivated last season’s interest in the striker and the possibility of forming the attack with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the entourage of the current best in the world assured the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ that the player’s plan has not changed one iota and that his only objective today is to wear the shirt of the Catalan club.

Lewandowski strictly followed the instructions of his staff after Barça announced that they would go after him.

Shortly after finishing the Bundesliga with Bayern, on May 14, in a duel against Wolfsburg, Lewandowski surprised by communicating his future in the Bavarians.

“It’s very possible that this was my last game with Bayern. I can’t say 100%, but it could have been. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club,” he said.

Barcelona preaches caution about the negotiation, since Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, warned of the need that the Catalan club will have to readjust the player’s salary to its current reality, pointed to the rules of Financial Fair Play of the league. It is likely that the team will negotiate players from the squad soon to make the deal possible for the Pole.