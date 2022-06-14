Lincoln, ex-Grêmio, is announced as a reinforcement for Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe | international football

Fenerbahce confirmed on Tuesday the signing of midfielder Lincoln. The Brazilian was the first request for reinforcement from coach Jorge Jesus and signed a four-year contract with the Turkish club, which will pay 3 million euros to Santa Clara, from Portugal, for 85% of the economic rights.
- Jorge Jesus indicates, and Fenerbahçe signs Brazilian midfielder Lincoln, ex-Grêmio
- Fenerbahçe, by Jorge Jesus, starts pre-season in Turkey
Lincoln, former Grêmio midfielder, greets Jorge Jesus, as he is presented by Fenerbahçe – Photo: Disclosure/Fenerbahçe
Grêmio, the club that revealed Lincoln, will be entitled to 20% of the sale value: 600 thousand euros (about R$ 3 million at the current price).
Lincoln, 23, was Jorge Jesus’ first order at Fenerbahçe. The midfielder stood out last season for Santa Clara, with seven goals and eight assists. The team finished in seventh place in the Portuguese Championship, and the Brazilian came to arouse the interest of Porto.
Lincoln, ex-Grêmio, is presented by Fenerbahçe – Photo: Reproduction
Revealed in 2015 by coach Felipão at Grêmio, at just 16 years old, Lincoln had great promise status for the club. Without ever establishing himself in the team, he was loaned for the first time in 2017 to Rizespor, from Turkey.
After returning to Arena the following year, he was transferred to América-MG, but played little. In 2019, after his second return, he was permanently traded to Santa Clara. Tricolor kept 20% of the rights with an eye on a future sale.
The player spent the last three seasons at the Portuguese club and faced Benfica coached by Jesus on more than one occasion. In total, Lincoln appeared in 110 games for Santa Clara, with nine goals and 19 assists. For Tricolor, he played 64 games, with five goals scored.