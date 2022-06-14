Lineup: Athletico has three returns and one doubt to face Corinthians | athletico-pr

Athletico will have three returns and one doubt to face the Corinthians , for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada.

pull the list defender Pedro Henrique and striker Pablo, who are back after serving a suspension against Fortaleza. With that, they should resume their spots in the starting lineup, in the places of defender Matheus Felipe and striker Rômulo.

Coach Felipão also has the forwards canobbiowho was in the Uruguay national team, and Vitor Roquewho defended the Brazilian under-20 team.

Canobbio, however, was not used in friendlies due to ankle pain.. He had already complained before the inconvenience caused by the Hurricane and became a doubt. He follows the treatment.

The coach is still waiting if he can count on the striker Pedro Rocha. Felipão detailed that the player was out against Fortaleza because of a swelling in his foot, but the ge found that Pedro Rocha was also absent because of the uncertainty about the future – he has a loan contract with Athletico until the end of July.

Vitinho, on the other hand, is recovering from injury and has returned to work on the pitch. It improves the physical part before being fully released for games.

With that, Athletico reduces the list of embezzlement a little. Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo and Marlos are still outside, all in the medical department.

