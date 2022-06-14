Lion and cub filmed playing like two kittens

The scene of a lion cub playing with its father is the cutest thing you’ll see today.

On March 15, Lincoln Park Zoo located in Chicago, United States, welcomed a new member of the feline family, little Pilipili.

The lion cub, Pilipili. (Photo: Instagram/@lincolnparkzoo)

Pilipili is the son of three-year-old lioness Zari and four-year-old lion Jabari. And since he was born, they have attracted the eyes of many visitors.

The feline family. (Photo: Instagram/@lincolnparkzoo)

And all this attraction has a reason, because besides being cute, Pilipili and Jabari have a beautiful relationship.

If when you think of a lion and then imagine a ferocious animal, this time you will be surprised! For in this video, the feared king of the jungle is seen gently playing with his cub.

Pilipili next to her daddy, Jabari. (Photo: Instagram/@lincolnparkzoo)

In the scenes it is possible to see Pilipili reacting to her father’s antics by turning from side to side between soft roars, during the kicks she receives.

Pilipili under the protection of the lioness Zari. (Photo: Instagram/@lincolnparkzoo)

And the episode is even cuter, because Zari goes into action, as if ordering Dad to stop and he even stops, but then goes back to playing. A cuteness!

Check out:

I don’t know how to deal with this family, it’s so beautiful!

