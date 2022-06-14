Liverpool announce Darwin Núñez, who poses with the English club’s shirt | international football

According to a statement from the Portuguese club, the Uruguayan, who turns 23 this month, will join the English team for €75 million (R$392 million), plus €25 million (R$130 million in variables). The player must sign a contract until 2028 with the reds.

Bonuses depend on goals like his participation in games and the team’s success. The deal was closed last Saturday, but the player must still undergo a medical at Anfield this Monday before signing the contract. If the bonuses are met, Núñez’s signing surpasses Van Dijk’s (€75 million) and becomes the most expensive in Liverpool’s history.

Darwin Núñez exploded in European football last season, in which he played 41 games for Benfica and scored 34 goals. He was the top scorer of the Portuguese Championship, with 26 goals. The striker also scored in the clashes against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He arrived at Benfica in September 2020, at the request of coach Jorge Jesus, after excelling at Almería, in Spain. Darwin was the biggest signing in the history of the Portuguese team, who paid €24 million for him (R$153 million at the time). Revealed by Peñarol, the striker has already played 11 games for the Uruguay national team and scored two goals.