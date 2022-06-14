“Lockroom problem…” Zinho brings a ‘bomb’ to Fla and exposes backstage of a ‘hot’ climate in the P. Sousa era and the arrival of Dorival

The weather in Flamengo is not good at all. The team ended the round at the Brasileirão close to the relegation zone, something thinkable before the national tournament began. The crowd no longer has patience with certain players, asked for the departure of Paulo Sousa – which was confirmed – and hopes that Dorival Júnior manages to get the team out of this dark phase.

The former player and current commentator for the Disney channels, Zinhospoke about the backstage of Mais Querido do Brasil and revealed that there was internal fights in the period with Paulo Sousa, disagreements and that athletes in Brazilian football are not used to arriving at 7am in the morning at CT. It was because of this and so many other things that Portuguese didn’t work out at CRF.

“Players in Brazil are not used to arriving at the club at 7am. I am not against renewal. The players did not adapt to the work model, group management, there were internal fights, locker room problems, beak with the coach’s posture and left no legacy of not having a coaching staff. Flamengo doesn’t have that anymore. He had to run after Dorival because he didn’t have a coach to whistle training. He (Paulo Sousa) had already fallen a long time ago, all that was needed was a coach to take over.”, stated.

Zinho kept talking about it: “Players are not satisfied. When you face and start to win, that’s enough. Players will have to take responsibility. It will depend on them”, completed.

Dorival Júnior will have a lot of work ahead. To begin with, you need to rescue the confidence of the players, but he won’t have much time to train. Copa do Brasil and Libertadores playoffs are coming, in addition to the team needing to recover in the Brazilian. The demanding Flamengo fans only want to know about victories and nothing else.