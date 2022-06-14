Mabel, Charles and Oliver Investigate New Crime in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer

Series starring Selena Gomez returns with new episodes on June 28

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building” had its official trailer released this Tuesday (14) and shows the trio of protagonists being accused of a crime they did not commit. With all the evidence of the murder pointing them to culprits, Mabel, Oliver and Charles will start a new season of their podcast to find out who is really responsible for the murder.

In the plot of the series, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a former television star; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a bankrupt director; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a very, very mysterious girl, end up getting close because of a common interest: addiction to podcasts of real crimes.

Coincidentally, the encounter takes place on the same night that a person commits suicide in the building they live in. Curious and instigated by the mystery, they decide to “take a peek” at the crime scene and are faced with a very suspicious scenario, which leads them to start their own investigation.

In this new year of “Only Murders in the Building”, “Following the shocking death of the Chairman of the Board of Arconia, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask their killer. Now, the subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who think that they committed the murder”describes the synopsis.

In addition to Gomez, martin and Shorts as protagonists, the cast of the series also has Amy Ryan (“Fear of Truth”), Aaron Dominguez (“Partners at War”) and Nathan Lane (“The Cage of Madness”). Shirley MacLaine (“Downtown Abbey”), Dear Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) and Amy Schumer (“Decompensated”) join the cast. Tina Fey (“Mean Girls”) makes cameos in the plot.

produced by himself Steve martin and also for John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”), the new season of “Only Murders in the Building” arrives on Star+ on June 28.

