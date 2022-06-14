Man is burned alive in Mexico after WhatsApp rumor blames him for kidnapping minors

A crowd of nearly 200 people lynched Daniel Picazo to death, a former aide to the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, in the state of Puebla (center), after accusing him of trying to kidnap minors, according to local authorities on Sunday (12). The Mexican was the victim of a network of rumors that circulated on WhatsApp.

“Justice into their own hands is not justice, but barbarism. The competent authorities are already investigating what happened to determine responsibility,” the Huachinango municipality government said in a statement.

the man fhi beaten and burned last Friday (10) spent in the community of papatlazolcowhich is in the state of Huachinango, 180 kilometers from Mexico City, the local government added.

Police were prevented from helping

THE police tried to rescue him, but the villagers stopped him, claiming he was a kidnapper of minors. The police tried to take him to a safe place inside a police car.

However, the residents of the community removed it and the took by force to the local sports courts, where 200 people beat him, poured gasoline on his body and set him on fire when Picazo was still alive.

The vehicle Picazo was traveling in was also burned. Agents from the state’s Public Security Secretariat (SSP) removed the body after residents left the site.

WhatsApp Rumor

The popular mobilization and accusation against Picazo began in cell phone message groups, that alerted about the presence of an alleged criminal in the city to kidnap minors, informs the statement from the local government.

Picazo worked until March 2022 as an advisor to the Chamber of Deputies, the institution said in an obituary posted on social media to mourn the murder.

He worked mainly with parliamentarians from the National Action Party (PAN, conservative), a political group that also expressed condolences to Daniel Picazo's family on social media and demanded justice.