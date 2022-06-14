Mário reveals Fluminense’s contract with bank to search for investors and possible SAF | fluminense

This Monday, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, gave an assessment to the press of the three years of his management at a press conference at the Carlos Castilho Training Center. During the press conference, Mário revealed that the club signed a contract with Banco Pactual BTG to analyze the club’s finances and seek investors, including for a possible transformation of tricolor football into SAF.

– The analysis involves the search for investors and does not exclude other debt payment studies. This study includes a future possibility of analyzing the constitution of a SAF for investment in football. This analysis involves eventual transformation of SAF or not, which can be done in different ways, which we have been studying since the implementation of the bill – said the leader.

With the conclusion of the study, the bank will take the information obtained to the Board of the club to evaluate future measures. According to the manager, in the last 60 days, the bank made an analysis of the financial situation of the club, which pointed to the possibility of reducing the time for payment of debts. It also indicated a scenario conducive to attracting investment, according to Mário.

The president of Fluminense also revealed that the club managed to reduce debts with suppliers of Maracanã and that, in the next management of the stadium, it will try to become a partner in the administration, alongside Flamengo.

– Fluminense is doing well with Maracanã and Flamengo. We have been negotiating the joint participation in the next public notice for a long time. Given our behavior, we will certainly be in the next concession. We are going to be partners, today we are not partners. We have been involved since 2019 as an actor and we walk the way to lead to become partners – projected the representative.

Mário also highlighted the efforts of the board to reduce the debts that the club accumulates on different fronts. In all, said the manager, the club reduced debts by R$ 276 million:

– In the financial department, there was a debt payment of around R$ 276 million in three years. Including everything: civil, labor, tax debts, with FIFA, agreements, payments with suppliers. I always cite the case of the suppliers of Maracanã. With one, two months of management we learned that there were delays that we needed to rectify otherwise we wouldn’t be able to play there.

Mário must be a candidate for re-election in the club. The election is scheduled for November 2022, when it will be defined who will manage Fluminense for the next four years.

See other topics covered by the manager:

– 60 days ago we signed an agreement with the bank Pactual BTG to carry out a financial analysis for Fluminense. With viable options for reducing debt settlement time. Although at first I thought it was in nine, and we try in seven. We kept the agreement with the bank to study our work. What does BTG think of what Fluminense has accomplished so far. The bank did a detailed analysis of our numbers. This became a 50, 60 page work for the bank about their assessment of our work and confirmed our projections for the club’s improvement. The bank informed us that our proportional cost is low between revenue and payroll and field results and that it is much higher compared to other clubs in Brazil. We can perform well above what we invest in the bank’s view. This first step, I am happy to say that this morning we signed a mandate so that they can go to the market to seek operations to resolve the debt and at the same time allow greater investments in a shorter period than we imagined. The analysis involves the search for investors and does not exclude other debt repayment studies. This study includes a future possibility of analyzing the constitution of a SAF for investment in football. This analysis involves eventual transformation of SAF or not, which can be done in different ways, which we have been studying since the implementation of the bill.

Sale of base players and André’s renewal

– At this moment, we do not deceive anyone, we will continue to make sales. But before you ask, it won’t be André, we are negotiating the renewal of the contract, it is well underway. He’s a player we can keep here for longer, we don’t have a proposal, the market is very stagnant, it hasn’t warmed up yet. We are going to try to reach the goal in the middle of the year, but the player that can be sold will not be André.

– When we talk about austerity: we invested in the structure of the football department, responsible and gradual investment in the football payroll, implementation of new processes in the supply policy, renegotiation of old contracts, payment of debts, debt reduction , new job and compensation plan, the club had no plan, implementation of supplier selection processes. These are examples of austerity behavior.

– We managed to pass the bill to encourage Culture. One of our sponsors, Tim helping us with the stadium restoration project. The project was approved. The first fruition of the budget to hire the architectural project, that first money is available. Soon, we will announce the plan and the beginning of the works. At the beginning of the management, we believed that we would be able to resume the games in Laranjeiras in 2023, but in the face of all the bureaucratic issue of approving the project, Pandemic, we only got approval recently. We will change the forecast of return to smaller games, an estimate of four to five games. Smaller audience games. And continue with grassroots and women’s football games.

– In 2022, we won the Carioca title. I said recently that we pursued that title. We were runner-up in 2022 and 2021 and we were champions in 2022. Since the 80’s we haven’t participated in three consecutive finals. We got a direct classification for the 2021 Libertadores, for pre-Libertadores in 2022. We managed to be 5th in the 2020 Brazilian and 7th in 2021. We started to make better use of the base, we repatriated an idol, we brought Fred back. We increased the search for talents in South American football like Michel Araújo, Arias.

– When we arrived in 2019, we had 31 commercial contracts, which added up to R$9 million in total. In 2022, we are happy to say that we have more revenue and fewer contracts. We have 28 commercial contracts totaling R$35 million. We had a significant increase in revenue. Precisely because we have been building an image, reinforcing the club’s brand, on the field the results have returned. We are in advanced negotiations for the renewal of the master sponsorship. We are in advanced negotiations to go until mid-2025. We will walk, hopefully until the end of the month, to move forward.

– The club’s debt is around R$ 700 million reais. The civil and labor debt is divided into 10 years, equated.

– We have the window, we are looking for at least two players for the continuity of the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil. So that we can reinforce. We will have the departure of an idol and Luiz Henrique in July. with the arrival of new recipes in July, we are once again pointing our nose up. It’s natural.

– We developed a management plan that we managed to execute 60%, 70%. And with the analysis of a large institution that indicates that the work is being done well in the financial sphere. My team is very keen to follow. Is it a candidacy release? Not. The election is only in November. We are concerned about restructuring and football. It’s a trend that I’m running for reelection.

