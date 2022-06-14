Marquinhos Santos arrives in Ceará, is presented, and the team does open training | ceará

New coach after leaving Dorival Júnior, Marquinhos Santos arrived in Ceará this Tuesday (14th) and commanded training with an eye on Atlético-MG. In addition, the coach was introduced to the squad and will be presented to the press.

In this Wednesday’s game (15), at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão, Marquinhos should start Ceará with: Vinícius Machado; Michel Macedo (Nino Paraíba), Messias, Luiz Otávio, Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Sobral; Erick (Cléber), Mendoza and Vina.

This Tuesday, the fans of the club attended the open training to give strength to the new commander and the squad.

– We have everything to do an excellent job at Vozão. This contact with the fans was essential, it motivated me even more, and I felt the presence of the fans, who always embrace Vozão. On several occasions I was an opponent and I know that playing with this crowd is having a 12th player – says Marquinhos.

Ceará has 14 points in the Brasileirão and comes from a 1-1 draw with Goiás.

– We have to score game by game, think game by game, think about the best Ceará for each game. The squad is balanced, offers the coach different game strategies. We have the Brazilian, which is a marathon, and two knockout competitions. We will have strategies for each one, and we hope to be on the best collective day, that Ceará has individual talent to solve games – complete.

