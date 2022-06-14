Marquinhos Santos debuts in command of Ceará against Atlético-MG

Coach Marquinhos Santos will appear at Porangabuçu this Tuesday, 14th, to start work as the new commander of Ceará. With just one day of training with the squad, the coach will make his debut for Alvinegro this Wednesday, 15th, in the duel against Atlético-MG, at Castelão, for the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The information was confirmed to Sports THE PEOPLE by club president Robinson de Castro.

Until this Tuesday, the coach will be regularized with a name published in the BID of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in order to debut. Marquinhos Santos was the coach chosen by the Ceará board to replace Dorival Júnior, who left the Porangabuçu club to take over Flamengo.

Among the reasons that led Ceará to hire the coach is the ability to maintain a good atmosphere at the club and the system implemented by Dorival Júnior. The 43-year-old professional will be the third coach to command Vovô in 2022. The team started the year with Tiago Nunes in charge. With the fall of the gaucho, Dorival Júnior was chosen and was ahead of Alvinegro in 18 games, with 11 wins, four draws and three defeats.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Marquinhos’ last job was at América-MG. At Coelho, the coach managed to finish last year’s Série A in eighth position, which gave him a spot in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores. The Minas Gerais team surpassed Guaraní-PAR and Barcelona-EQU to reach the group stage of the main continental tournament, but ended up being fired.

Follow more information about Marquinhos Santos in Ceará:

About the subject







Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags