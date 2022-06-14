Maycon has a confirmed muscle injury and leaves Corinthians for a longer period

The Corinthians fan should not see Maycon on the field anytime soon. The report of My Helm found that the steering wheel underwent imaging tests that showed a muscle injury. The recovery period has not yet been announced by the club.

About a week ago, on the eve of the duel with Cuiabá, the club had reported a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right leg. In training after the duel in Mato Grosso, the midfielder even went to the field and trained with those who did not travel.

The club has yet to disclose the injury or detail it. There is doubt, then, about the place where the medical problem occurred. That is, if the injury was in the same posterior muscle of the right leg that had felt the discomfort or if the injury happened in another location.

Corinthians’ next games are against Athletico-PR (this Wednesday), Goiás (19th), Santos (22nd), Santos (25th) and Boca Juniors (28th). It is worth remembering that Maycon did not play in the last three games of Corinthians, against Atlético-GO, Cuiabá and América-MG.

In the first duel in Goiânia, the absence was due to suspension. In the two following appointments, in Mato Grosso and Itaquera, due to muscle discomfort.

Giuliano (behind), Cantillo, Roni and Xavier are coach Vítor Pereira’s options during shirt number 5’s absence.

