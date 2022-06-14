Miner on the agenda? Cruzeiro manager Ronaldo to meet with Romeu Zema

photo: Reproduction / Social networks Ronaldo meets with governor Romeu Zema (Novo) this Wednesday (15) Owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo will have a meeting with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) this Wednesday (15th), in the Administrative City, headquarters of the Minas Gerais Executive.

Officially treated as a “courtesy coffee”, the meeting will have as one of the main agendas the management of the Mineiro. Despite the good relationship with Minas Arena, the concessionaire responsible for managing the stadium, Ronaldo does not hide his dissatisfaction with the cost of operating the Pampulha Giant.

About two months ago, Fenmeno revealed, for example, Cruzeiro’s desire to have a share in the profits of the stadium’s boxes. “They sold the boxes, but what if we don’t play there? Whoever bought the box will get what?”, asked the former number 9 shirt. “Minas Arena still has to give a lot, a lot, to be fair “, he added.

The disagreements with the concessionaire made Ronaldo even consider the possibility of building his own stadium for Cruzeiro. “Is it worth it for us to start thinking, in the near future, of building our stadium?”, asked the former player during a live in April.

Ronaldo, who lives in Spain, is already in Brazil. He will arrive in Belo Horizonte this Wednesday, meet with Romeu Zema and watch, at 4 pm on Thursday (16), Cruzeiro’s game against Ponte Preta, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. More than 57,000 fans have already secured tickets for the match in Mineiro.

The information about Ronaldo’s meeting with the Governor of Minas Gerais was initially released by Itatiaia and confirmed by supersports and State of Mines.

Contract between Minas Arena and Mineiro

Minas Arena will still be remunerated by the public coffers for a long period. According to the contract, the State of Minas Gerais will pay the company every month during the period of validity of the concession: 27 years – this period can be extended to 35 years.

Minas Arena is the consortium formed by the engineering companies Construcap, Egesa and HAP and has managed the Gigante da Pampulha since 2010, during the modernization works for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.