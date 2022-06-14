Moroccan sentenced to death by pro-Russian jury has Ukrainian nationality, says father | Ukraine and Russia

The father of the Moroccan sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday that his son should be treated as a prisoner of war, as he is a Ukrainian citizen who voluntarily surrendered.
Moroccan Brahim Saadoun and Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were found guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order” of the DPR, Russian media said last week.
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces.
The two Britons and the Moroccan sentenced to death by a court in a pro-Russian breakaway region in eastern Ukraine, during their trial on June 8, 2022. — Photo: REUTERS
The Moroccan fighter was granted Ukrainian nationality in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to access aerospace technology studies at a university in Kiev, his father Tahar Saadoun said in an email to Reuters.
“He gave himself up ‘voluntarily’ and should be treated as a ‘prisoner of war’. We will appeal his sentence,” the father said.
“We as a family suffer from the lack of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal,” he said.