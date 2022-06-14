Multinational company opens 600 vacancies for immediate hiring in Fortaleza – Papo Carreira

Concentrix, a multinational customer experience and technology solutions company, will carry out selection of 600 professionals to work in Fortaleza. The face-to-face events will take place this Wednesday (15) and Wednesday of the next week (22).

There are 200 vacancies to act as a multiskill service agent, to start working in July, and 400 more starting in August. Most vacancies are for afternoon/evening availability, with 100% home office.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone looking for a job. Interested parties can attend the event and thus participate in a more agile process, with tests and face-to-face interviews”, says Kira Kimura, Concentrix’s Talent Acquisition manager.

Last week, Concentrix also promoted the CNX Employability Fairin which 200 job vacancies were offered.

Selective process

The event will be held next Wednesday (15), at Faculdade Pitágoras (80, Rua Barão de Aratanha, downtown Fortaleza). The address of next week’s fair is yet to be confirmed. The sessions will be divided into groups, at 9 am and 1 pm.

All security protocols will be followed, with mandatory use of mask. On site, will be applied tests and carried out interviews.

requirements

Be over 18 years old;

Have a college degree or higher, and technology skills;

Having experience with customer service will be considered a differential, but it is not required, being an opportunity for those who are looking for their first job.

Salary and benefits

In addition to salary of BRL 1,291, from the second month onwards, benefits are offered: food/meal vouchers; health and dental plan (after three months in the company); partnerships with companies that offer discounts, such as universities and language schools; daycare assistance and internal campaigns that can yield cash prizes.

Service

In-person selection process — CNX Employability Week (June 15)

Times: 9 am and 1 pm (with a 15-minute grace period)

Address: Faculdade Pitágoras (80, Rua Barão de Aratanha — Centro)