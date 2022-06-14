MUSIC : Emotion and representation mark the first ‘Show A Black Corner’

With an audience composed mostly of black people, the Mostra Um Canto Negro closes the first edition with emotion and appreciation of black Brazilian music. During three days of free event, the public, who were present at Teatro Guaporé or online through social networks, followed a panorama of black music in Brazil.

On stage, singers Aldenira Azevedo, Ricardo Martins, Maisa Luz, Diogo Rodrigues, A Black Z and Martha Braga performed songs by Caetano Veloso, Tony Tornado, Chico César, Emicida, among other names in Brazilian popular music. The show also brought together historical texts and contextualized the songs with the times in which they were composed.

For lawyer Wilson Guilherme, who accompanied the last day of programming, the A Canto Negro Show was exciting. “It was surreal, an artistic and political space of struggle and visibility of black singers, I got goosebumps from start to finish, in the process of identifying myself with the songs with the performances of the singers. It is necessary to remember that when the spotlight is white, black people unfortunately tend to be under the cloak of invisibility, and we need to remove that cloak, blackening the stages and spaces”.

Emotion also felt by Maria Alice, a civil servant, who accompanied the presentations for two days. “The show was exciting. A show of representation, screams of struggle, a warm hug in cold, dark times. A Black Corner is more than necessary. It is imperative that we have this place, this surrender, this exchange. May more editions, more emotions and discoveries come”, he concludes.

The Mostra um Canto Negro, took place in Porto Velho on the 10th, 11th and 12th of June and had simultaneous translation in LIBRAS. The project was contemplated by Public Notice nº 32/2021/SEJUCEL-CODEC, 2nd edition Pacaás Novos Award for the Diffusion of Artistic-Cultural Festivals, Exhibitions and Fairs. Axis II – Cultural Exhibition Category – N Music. Law 14.017/2020, Aldir Blanc Law.