“New generation” vaccine strengthens protection against Covid-19 strains

posted on 06/14/2022 06:00



(credit: JOEL SAGET)

The Sanofi-GSK consortium’s next-generation vaccine candidate boosts immunity in people who have previously received doses of mRNA and causes a stronger response compared to Comirnaty, a substance being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a press release, the drugmakers also said the immunizer has the potential to protect against worrisome strains of Covid-19, such as BA.1 and BA.2, variants of the omicron.

The phase 3 study showed that, in previously immunized adults, the new vaccine increased the amount of antibodies 15 times compared to the original virus; 30 times against beta and 40 times against omicron. According to the statement, the number of neutralizers was doubled against the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, compared to the booster based on the original virus, D614.

In addition, an independent study by the Hospital de Paris showed that after primary vaccination with two doses of Comirnaty, the Sanofi-GSK candidate generated a higher response than the Pfizer-BioNTech booster targeting the original strain. . The study was done with 247 people and was posted on a prepress server.





Children

The United States health regulatory body, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), concluded that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevents covid in children under 5 years old. In a review posted online two days before an expert panel to debate immunization in children, the FDA also attested to the effectiveness of Moderna’s mRNA-based substance for children under 6.

In the document, the agency highlights that hospitalization and death rates from covid in the US are higher in children up to 5 years old than in the 5 to 17 age group, “underscoring the benefit of an effective vaccine” for this audience. In February, Pfizer-BioNTech submitted the application for recommendation of the immunizer for small children, but the discussion was postponed because the FDA then considered the available data to be insufficient.