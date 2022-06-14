Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will be together in a Netflix movie

Hold this cast! Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are involved in the same project. Deadline reports that they will be making an as-yet-untitled comedy movie for Netflix. This will be the first project that Nicole Kidman will record especially for the company.

Filming will take place later this year. According to Deadline, the story is set after a surprising romance that has comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss, as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity. Richard LaGravenese (from “The Last 5 Years”) will direct and also write the script – in partnership with Carrie Solomon.

Although it marks the debut of Nicole Kidman on Netflix, the film will reinforce the partnership of Zac Efron and Joey King with the platform. He starred in the movie “Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil” (2019) for streaming. Already Joey is a Netflix star, having starred in the “Barraca do Beijo” trilogy, which is a ratings success.

Joey King also has a movie for Star+

Joey King The film premieres on July 1st. “The Princess” on Star+. “The Princess” tells the story of a princess (Joey King) who refuses to marry a sociopathic prince and is arrested by her own father, the king. But when the rejected prince tries to usurp her father’s throne, she’s the one who will have to take matters into her own hands to protect her family.

It’s a very different role in the career of Joey King. In one of the stills from the film, she appears all bloody, with a sword (above). In this work, Joey was directed by Le-Van Kiet (from “The Requin”). The list also has Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo.

