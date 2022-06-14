No Flamengo effect: director says Atlético-MG should forget about historic 2021 and “look forward” | athletic-mg

Caetano did not mention the Rio club in his response. He highlighted that the winning history must always be valued, but that the past cannot create obstacles for the team to build the future.

– We cannot carry this business that, due to an almost flawless 2021, we do not look ahead. We’re going to walk forward. If we keep looking at last year all the time, making comparisons… We here, working in a giant club, aim to continue conquering, but not with this thing that refers to a last year. We have examples of other clubs that have suffered this as well. We cannot do this.

“We have seen in other clubs that, when this is emphasized too much, it ends up having a certain difficulty in looking ahead.”

1 of 3 Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atlético-MG — Photo: GaloTV Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Atlético-MG — Photo: GaloTV

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In the case of Flamengo, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus led the team between June 2019 and July 2020, winning the Brazilian Championship and Libertadores in 2019, and three other titles in 2020 (Carioca, Recopa and Supercopa). Since his departure, his achievements are remembered in comparison to his new works. Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho and Paulo Sousa suffered under the shadow of Jorge Jesus. Coach Dorival Júnior is the new bet.

Galo tried to keep Savinho longer, but jewel is on its way to PSV

At Atlético, the marks of 2021 are alive in the fan’s memory. Under Cuca’s command, Galo was champion of Minas Gerais, the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian last year. However, the coach, who had already been Libertadores champion in 2013, preferred not to remain at the club.

– We also love Cuca. But it worries me because they are cycles, they are seasons. It would perhaps even be more comfortable for me not to be here. All those who passed in 2021 will be remembered, but some have continuity wear and tear and some don’t.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

Rodrigo Caetano considers that the achievements of 2021 do not mean the end of Atlético’s problems. The club is in the process of rebuilding.

– It’s not that story that he was champion in 2021, that all problems were solved, in terms of finances, in terms of infrastructure. The club’s reconstruction continues. At the same time, we will always have to keep our team competitive.

“I have to look ahead, to value too much what happened in 2021, so much so that we won in 2022 and it is often forgotten. We were three Minas Gerais champions, Supercup champions over the traditional opponent.”

Atlético-MG does not think about firing Turco at the moment

Rodrigo Caetano recognizes the team’s unstable moment. He works to make it something momentary, citing the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras.

– Our timing is bad, period. Like all teams (have). Palmeiras, if you take the beginning of the Brazilian, also had theirs. If I’m not mistaken, 9 points won four. What worries me at the moment, besides the result, is to make the adjustments that the technical committee will look for, and we will monitor it.

3 of 3 Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG Membership Program — Photo: Disclosure Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG Membership Program — Photo: Disclosure