Nomad presents news in the application

THE nomad updated the way it presents the exclusive benefits of customers in app, making the search easier and more organized. You can now view benefits by destination and category.

New way to classify benefits

From now on, Nomad customers can view partners in the Benefits Catalog by region and category, in an easier search for exclusive discounts and highlights by seasonality and promotional actions. To improve the user’s international travel experience, Nomad has given voice to those who know most about what they need: the traveler himself. At the bottom of the page, the company added a form to suggest benefits that the customer missed.

Division by destination

At first, the cities of Orlando and Miami are highlighted, two of the favorite destinations of Brazilians in the United States, while the other destinations are grouped together. Soon, in addition to creating sections for other regions, Nomad promises to include even more partners.

Division by category

There are six different categories: Travel and Accommodation, Transport, Health and Insurance, Shopping and Convenience, Entertainment and Education.

Use your card in over 19 countries

By using your Nomad card, you will be able to “escape” the fees charged in Brazil regarding the exchange rate, such as the IOF, saving a good amount of money that can be spent in the most convenient way on your next trip.

See which countries you can use your Nomad card in: Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Spain, United States, Finland, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Open your free digital Nomad checking account



To open your Nomad account for free in the United States, the requirements are as follows:

Have a fixed address in Brazil;

Have a telephone number from Brazil or the United States; and

Be over 18 years of age and present one of these valid identification documents: CNH (National Driver’s License), RG (General Registration) or Brazilian Passport.

Tip! Use our coupon PASSENGER to guarantee the 10 USD gift after the 1st shipment (minimum of US$100) within 15 days of opening the Nomad account!

If you meet the above requirements, then simply complete the download of the Nomad application, available on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), then registering through your smartphone.

If you still don’t know Nomad, a free digital checking account in the United States, but aimed at Brazilians, read this article.