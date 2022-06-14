Nubank hires Juliana Roschel – Meio & Mensagem

Roseani Rocha

June 14, 2022 – 6:00 am

This week, Juliana Roschel is assuming the role of global head of demand generation and branding at Nubank. The executive will be based in São Paulo and report to CMO Artuno Nuñez and will have among her main missions “the expansion of Nubank’s operations in Brazil, growing in new markets and continuing to contribute to the strengthening of the brand”.

She points out that throughout her professional career, she has always had the opportunity to work in very different segments – she has worked for companies such as Accor, Electrolux, Google, Samsung and Toyota – and this has allowed her understanding of consumer behavior and the potential of brands to be improved. trained and refined in the pursuit of what was beyond the obvious, connecting brands and business models that deliver relevant and consistent experiences to the consumer.

“My arrival at Nubank carries very important meanings for me. The fact of contributing and helping to build a brand that has Brazilian origin is a source of great pride and honor. Being part of a movement that challenges the status quo makes this opportunity even more inspiring”, comments Juliana about her new journey.