Nubank releases investments from R$1 directly in the application

From now on, customers of the Nubank can invest on the platform without having to register with Nu Invest or similar brokerages. This is because several forms of money application were released by the application through the PIXbill payments, card bill monitoring, among other possibilities.

In addition, fintech started to allow users to invest from R$ 1.00. In this way, the institution shows the accessibility of the service. In short, clients can invest in three investment funds, in equities, BDRs, ETFs and CDBs.

To check if the option is available, the interested party only needs to access the “Investments” tab of the digital bank. In practice, the service will be visible right on the home page. It is important to note that it is good to keep your registration data up to date in order to gain access to the best possibilities.

Benefits to invest in the Nubank application

The service can be contracted completely digitally, and has a team of experts in the financial area to select the best products for the interested party. In addition, the institution seeks to understand the profile of the investor in order to offer the best in the market.

Another important positive point to be highlighted concerns the tax exemption when hiring an investment. In this case, the interested party can carry out a simulation to check the conditions of the service, verifying the value of the operation, without risk of surprises.

Fintech made it clear that it intends to expand its investment catalog, including new possibilities in the future. In the meantime, interested clients can take advantage of the investment options already available, including through Nu Invest. However, to use it, an additional registration is required.

How to unlock Nubank credit card?

After the physical card arrives at your home, access the Nubank application and follow the steps below:

Log in with your registered data; On the home screen, on the tab that indicates the status of the card, tap on “I received the card”; With the tool in hand, enter the last four digits on the back of the card in the field requested by the application; Okay, now just wait for the unlock to be done.