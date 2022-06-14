On the 8th day of decline, bitcoin enters the ‘darkest phase’ in price; understand the risks | Economy

Bitcoin’s bear market has entered its “deepest and darkest” phase, with even long-term investors, who had valiantly resisted until now betting on the cryptocurrency, under extreme pressure.

That’s according to strategists at Glassnode, which tracks an indicator known as realized price – the average purchase value of all bitcoins in circulation.

Bitcoin falling: understand the devaluation of cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency is currently trading around $1,000 below that realized price of $23,430, according to the company. Bitcoin price was around $22,500 on Tuesday afternoon (14) in New York.

“The current bear market is now entering a phase in line with the deepest and darkest periods of previous ones,” the strategists wrote in a note. “The market, on average, is just above its cost price, and even long-term holders are being eliminated from the holder base.”

Observers of this market have been concerned to find out which groups of investors are being hurt the most during the current crypto winter. With bitcoin now hovering around December 2020 lows, many of the new entrants are priced lower than long.

Meanwhile, UBS strategists are monitoring bitcoin miners – whose businesses are under pressure from high energy costs and capex commitments – for possible signs of capitulation, which could also affect prices.

Digital asset investors were startled this week by information that cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. had paused withdrawals, exchanges and transfers. The market was already under pressure after a key inflation indicator came in stronger than expected last week, which suggests the Federal Reserve will have to be aggressive in its attempts to cool the rising price spike.

Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Markets, said she would like to see bitcoin stabilize. “It has become another useful indicator of investor sentiment and risky assets in general,” she said in a podcast.

Meanwhile, strategists at Glassnode said a change in the net position of Hodlers – the steadiest investors who refuse to sell – can be used to estimate the magnitude of the volume of coins they are accumulating or distributing.

This reading suggests that approximately 15,000 to 20,000 bitcoins per month are transitioning into the hands of the Hodlers, a 64% decline since early May, an indication of weakening accumulated positions.

Bitcoin is down 30% this month. Tuesday’s drop of another 3% marks its eighth straight day of losses, with the rate of change over the past three days at 21% – the sharpest decline in its history.