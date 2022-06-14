‘Only Murders in the Building’: New Mystery in FULL Season 2 Trailer; Check out!

O hulu released the full trailer for season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building‘, acclaimed series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Check out:

The new cycle will officially debut at the June 28th.

Remembering that the iconic actor Nathan Lane will reprise his role as Teddy Dimas in the new episodes.

Enjoy watching:

In addition to Lane, the next cycle will also bring Amy Schumer like an over-exaggerated version of herself, Dear Delevingne like Alice, a sophisticated insider of the art world that becomes involved in the latest mystery of podcasters investigated, and Shirley MacLaine as Bunny’s mother, the most recent murder of the Arconia building.

The plot follows three strangers who share an obsession with the true crime genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio – made up of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – begins to suspect murder and uses his knowledge of true crime to investigate the case. But it doesn’t take long for the trio to realize that a killer may be living among them and that they are therefore in danger. Now, they’ll have to race to decipher the clues and discover the truth – before it’s too late.

The series was created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Don’t forget to watch: