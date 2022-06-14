PCIe Gen5 SSD reaches 12.5GB/s on AMD X670 motherboard

The performance increase is considerable compared to the read and write capability of PCle 4.0

Phison, a controller-focused manufacturer based in Taiwan, revealed on Monday (13) the next generation of PS5026-E26 SSD with PCle 5.0 x4 interface. Tests released by the company show that the SSD reached 12.5GB/s read on AMD X670 motherboard.

Furthermore, tests that were performed on the CrystalDiskMark benchmarking platform point to a write speed of 10,023MB/s. The values ​​of 12,500MB/s read and 10,023MB/s write are much higher than those found in PCle 4.0 SSDs on the market. Some of the best models available reach speeds of up to 7000MB/s for reading and 6900MB/s for writing.

Designed for high-performance desktops and business solutions, the SSD with PS5026-E26 controller used in testing with the AMD X670 features 1TB of 3D TLC memory. Below you can see the video released by the Taiwanese manufacturer. In terms of random reads and writes (IOPS), the SSD achieves 1.31 million 4K reads and up to 1.16 million 4K writes, which also represents a performance boost over PCle 4.0 x4 drives.

SSDs are expected to arrive in 2022

Phison has not confirmed exactly when the SSD with PS5026-E26 controller will go on sale, but portals such as TechPowerUp point out that the product should be released before the end of 2022.

The results obtained in the benchmarking tests show that the next generation of Phison’s PS5026-E26 SSD will be released to exploit the potential of the PCle 5.0 x4 and bring considerable performance gains over what we see in the PCle 4.0 x4. If what the international portals point out are correct, by the end of the year we will have new ultra-fast SSDs hit the market for the delight of those who have an eye on the products.

