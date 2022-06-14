Pedro Ernesto cites 6 reasons to dream

Internacional beat Flamengo in the last round of the Brasileirão and approached the leaders. At the moment, Clube do Povo is in 4th place, with 18 points conquered in 11 games (four wins, six draws and one defeat).

In a good phase in the Brazilian Championship, Colorado wants to continue adding as many points as possible. The results are making Inter stay among the first places and journalist Pedro Ernesto pointed out reasons for the club to dream of the title.

The arrival of Mano Menezes appears as a differential for Internacional to dream big in the Brasileirão. The coach arrived in a team that was not corresponding with Alexander Medina and managed to change the results in the short term.

The coach has defender Rodrigo Moledo, who is returning from injury. The player was one of the main highlights of Internacional in 2020 and made some matches in 2022, showing that he should be the “sheriff” of the colorada defense.

To help the defender, Colorado has a pair of defensive midfielders that are on the rise. Rodrigo Dourado and Gabriel are rotating and, when necessary, they play together. Both players are showing results with Mano Menezes.

A little further on, Internacional has several quality midfielders. Alan Patrick arrived as the point guard that the team didn’t have until then. The club still has Edenilson, Taison, Mauricio, among others.

In attack, Colorado has Alexandre Alemão. The 23-year-old is playing with physical difficulties, but he always leaves positive points for Internacional in the minutes he manages to enter the field.

Still in the offensive sector, the Clube do Povo had a series of reinforcements that are being used frequently by Mano. The main signings in 2022 were those of Carlos de Pena, Wanderson and Pedro Henrique.

Internacional’s quality and opponents

Pedro Ernesto highlights the quality of Internacional and the changes that were made in relation to the team left by Cacique Medina. The journalist blamed CAPA for the hiring of players who added to the squad and also talked about the opponents.

For Ernesto, the contenders for the title will not have so much strength throughout the season. Flamengo and Atlético-MG have difficulties and will hardly fight at the top of the table, while Palmeiras is playing three competitions at the same time.