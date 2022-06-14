Percy Jackson author is delighted with recordings of the new series

the series production Percy Jackson and the olympians for the Disney+ is in its early stages, and Rick Riordan shared that the second week of filming the series is complete.

On his blog, Riordan praised the series’ three young leads for their professionalism and talent, and said the trio have palpable chemistry. He even said that the footage of Percy Jackson so far is “amazing”.

“A lot of my day, then, is sitting in a dark tent with the other producers, watching filming unfold and giving feedback when needed – which honestly isn’t very often. The raw footage is amazing, even before any editing. As I watch filming, I will have my laptop open to work on script revisions, or check for schedule updates, or view casting tapes for upcoming roles at the end of the season.”

From Riordan’s comments, the Percy Jackson series looks promising. Filming began this month and is expected to finish in early 2023.

Adapted from the book series Percy Jackson and the olympiansthe series follows the eponymous character as he ventures into his new life as a teenager after discovering he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Development on the Percy Jackson TV adaptation was announced in May 2020, and the series is currently in production.

Walker Scobell will play Percy, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Percy’s satyr best friend, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena.

When the cast was selected, much criticism fell on Jeffries, who began to receive racist attacks on the internet. Riordan himself came out in defense of the actress and justified her casting for the series.

The list also includes Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother, Glynn Turman as Chiron, centaur and activities director at Camp Half-Blood,

In addition to Jason Mantzoukas as Dionisio/Mr. D, head of Camp Half-Blood, Megan Mulally like Alecto, a math teacher aka Ms. Dodds and Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Percy’s bad-tempered stepfather.

Percy Jackson spawned two films in 2010 and 2013, but the projects were met with a negative response from fans and the general public. The films starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.