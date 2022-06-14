‘Persuasion’: Adaptation with Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding gets official trailer and premiere date; Check out!

THE Netflix released today (14) the official trailer of ‘Persuasion’adaptation based on the masterpiece by Jane Austen.

In addition, it was revealed that the production has a premiere scheduled for the day July 15th on the platform streaming.

The film marks the directorial debut of the acclaimed theater director Carrie Cracknell. The screenplay is by the Oscar winner Ron Bass (‘Rain Man’) and from Alice Victoria Winslow.

Andrew Lazar, Christina WeissLurie, Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel enter as producers.

The production follows Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a non-conformist with modern sensibilities who lives with a snobbish family on the brink of bankruptcy. When her charming ex-fiancé Frederick Wentworth comes back into her life, she must choose whether to put the past behind her or listen to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Henry Golding will play William Elliot, a cold, calculating and opportunistic young man who walks away from his family only to be embraced by them after becoming a rich man. Despite being distantly related, he develops a romantic interest in Anne, positioning himself as the blood heir to the family’s patriarchy.

Cosmo Jarvis is also part of the cast.

The work was the last to be completed by Austen and was published in 1817, six months after her tragic death.

